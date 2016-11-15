BRIEF-Caretrust REIT says public offering of 5.50 mln priced at $13.35 per share
* Caretrust REIT, Inc announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Nov 15 John Wood Group Plc :
* Awarded $40 million automation services contract for exxonmobil polyethylene plant
* Says to repurchase own shares in line with its capital structure optimization program
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Tuesday net profit and revenue were up in the third quarter, boosted by strong online sales and continued promotion of its private label products.