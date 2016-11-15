BRIEF-McCarthy & Stone full-year revenue rises

Nov 15 (Reuters) - McCarthy & Stone Plc :

* Final results

* 64 new sales outlets opened during period (FY15: 51), contributing to a 10% increase in net reservations above FY

* Delivered strong growth in FY notwithstanding impact of weakness in secondary housing market in July and August following leave vote

* Sales leads from new enquiries have increased and first time visitors to developments have also been ahead of prior year

* Underlying profit before tax 2 increased by 19% to £105.0m (FY15: £88.4m)

* Revenue increased by 31% to a new record of £635.9m (fy15: £485.7m)

* Legal completions increased by 20% to 2,299 units (fy15: 1,923)

* Net average selling price increased by 8% to £259k (fy15: £239k)

* Strengthened financial position, with £52.8m of net cash 4 (FY15: £44.4m of net debt) at year end

* Final dividend of 3.5 pence per share in accordance with previous guidance given within our half year results

* Sufficient land with detailed planning consent to deliver all targeted sales to FY18 and sufficient land under control to deliver all targeted sales to FY19

* Carrying a forward order book 8 of c.£114m into new financial year, which was lower than previous financial year (fy15: £131m)

* Over first ten weeks of new financial year, reservations have been stronger and cancellation rates have returned to more normal levels

Over first ten weeks of new financial year, reservations have been stronger and cancellation rates have returned to more normal levels

* Has seen evidence of improved customer sentiment and a return to normal trading conditions