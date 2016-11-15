FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-McCarthy & Stone full-year revenue rises
November 15, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-McCarthy & Stone full-year revenue rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - McCarthy & Stone Plc :

* Final results

* 64 new sales outlets opened during period (FY15: 51), contributing to a 10% increase in net reservations above FY

* Delivered strong growth in FY notwithstanding impact of weakness in secondary housing market in July and August following leave vote

* Sales leads from new enquiries have increased and first time visitors to developments have also been ahead of prior year

* Underlying profit before tax 2 increased by 19% to £105.0m (FY15: £88.4m)

* Revenue increased by 31% to a new record of £635.9m (fy15: £485.7m)

* Legal completions increased by 20% to 2,299 units (fy15: 1,923)

* Net average selling price increased by 8% to £259k (fy15: £239k)

* Strengthened financial position, with £52.8m of net cash 4 (FY15: £44.4m of net debt) at year end

* Final dividend of 3.5 pence per share in accordance with previous guidance given within our half year results

* Sufficient land with detailed planning consent to deliver all targeted sales to FY18 and sufficient land under control to deliver all targeted sales to FY19

* Carrying a forward order book 8 of c.£114m into new financial year, which was lower than previous financial year (fy15: £131m)

* Over first ten weeks of new financial year, reservations have been stronger and cancellation rates have returned to more normal levels

* Has seen evidence of improved customer sentiment and a return to normal trading conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
