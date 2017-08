Nov 15 (Reuters) - Restamax Oyj :

* Directs 440,000 new shares to sellers of Restala Oy and cancels 200,000 treasury shares

* Subscription price of new shares is 6.02 euros ($6.48) per share

* Restamax acquires all shares in Restala Oy

* Total subscription price is therefore 2.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)