9 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of Cyprus says to apply for LSE listing
#Financials
November 15, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Cyprus says to apply for LSE listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus:

* Intends to maintain a listing on Cyprus Stock Exchange and will no longer be listed on Athens exchange

* A new holding company has been incorporated in Ireland, which is intended to become new holding company of group

* Bank of Cyprus to apply for a listing on London Stock Exchange and Cyprus Stock Exchange using a holding company structure

* Intended holding co will own all existing shares, existing shareholders will receive shares in new holding co proportional to their current ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

