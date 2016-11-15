BRIEF-Issuance by Groupe Seb of bonds for a nominal amount of about 150 million euros

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Seb SA :

* Issuance by Groupe Seb of bonds redeemable in cash and/or existing shares (ornaes) due november 2021 for a nominal amount of approximately 150 million euros ($161.5 million)

* Nominal value per bond will represent an exchange premium comprised between 40 pct and 45 pct above Seb`s reference share price on regulated market of euronext in Paris

* Bonds will bear no interest and will be offered at an issue price comprised between 100.75 pct and 103.50 pct of par, corresponding to an annual gross yield to maturity comprised between - 0.69 pct and - 0.15 pct