BRIEF-Efg Hermes Q3 consol net profit falls

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Efg Hermes Holdings Sae

* Q3 consol net profit EGP 149.4 million versus EGP 177.5 million year ago

* Nine months 2016 included one-off tax egypt-related expense of EGP 118 million related to the sale of credit libanais

* Total operating revenue increased 28 percent y-o-y to EGP 294 million in 3Q 16

* Completed sale of an additional 3.3 percent of credit libanais's shares in 3Q 16, leaving co with 16.1 percent stake Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gaHd6n) Further company coverage: