BRIEF-Fitch : Vietnamese banks set to improve gradually in 2017

Nov 15 (Reuters) -
* Fitch: Vietnamese banks set to improve gradually in 2017
* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Expects asset quality and funding and liquidity to remain steady as economy grows steadily
* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Structural systemic weaknesses remain, such as thin capital buffers, a large NPL stock and weak profitability
* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Improving macroeconomic environment with stable currency,benign inflation should counteract structural systemic weaknesses
* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Believe NPLS will take time to be resolved, due to various legal impediments
