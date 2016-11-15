FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch : Vietnamese banks set to improve gradually in 2017
November 15, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch : Vietnamese banks set to improve gradually in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) -

* Fitch: Vietnamese banks set to improve gradually in 2017

* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Expects asset quality and funding and liquidity to remain steady as economy grows steadily

* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Structural systemic weaknesses remain, such as thin capital buffers, a large NPL stock and weak profitability

* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Improving macroeconomic environment with stable currency,benign inflation should counteract structural systemic weaknesses

* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Believe NPLS will take time to be resolved, due to various legal impediments

Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
