9 months ago
BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize announces the buy-back and cancellation of ¥33 billion floating rate notes
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 15, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize announces the buy-back and cancellation of ¥33 billion floating rate notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Nv :

* Aannounces the buy-back and cancellation of its ¥33 billion floating rate notes due may 2031 and the unwind of corresponding currency swap

* Has agreed to buy back JPY notes at a purchase price of 108.1 pct for settlement on November 15, 2016

* Cost of buying back JPY notes and unwinding swap shall be reflected in ahold delhaize's Q4 2016 results as a one-off cost of 243 million euros ($261.9 million) before tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9280 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
