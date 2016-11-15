BRIEF-Lundin Mining to sell interest in TF holdings for $1.136 bln

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp

* Says announces agreement to sell interest in TF Holdings for $1.136 billion to an affiliate of BHR Partners, a Chinese private equity firm

* Says deal contains contingent consideration of up to $51.4 million, consisting of $25.7 million if the average copper price exceeds $3.50 per pound and $25.7 million if the average cobalt price exceeds $20 per pound, both during a 24-month period beginning on January 1, 2018

* Says TF Holdings is a Bermuda holding company that owns an 80 percent interest in Tenke Fungurume Mining S.A. ("Tenke") in which Lundin Mining has an indirect 30 percent interest in TF Holdings and therefore, an effective 24 percent interest in Tenke