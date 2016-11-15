FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Card Factory says total sales growth for 9-mnths to Oct.31 at 4.4 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 15, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Card Factory says total sales growth for 9-mnths to Oct.31 at 4.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc :

* Total sales growth of +4.4 pct (9 months ended 31 october 2015: +7.9 pct)

* Continued store roll out with 46 net new stores opened (9 months ended 31 october 2015: 45)

* Confident of delivering another year of approximately 50 net new openings

* " general retail environment has remained challenging with adverse footfall trends impacting customer traffic into our stores."

* We remain wary of uncertain outlook for consumer confidence

* Announces its trading update for 9 months ended 31 october 2016.

* Good pipeline of new store opportunities building for next financial year

* Recent management changes at gettingpersonal.co.uk to drive sales and profit growth

* Board's expectations for full year profit before tax outturn unchanged

* We are pleased to note that, since start of october, weekly sales patterns for everyday ranges in our stores have started to improve. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

