Nokia sees network market declining around 2 pct in 2017
HELSINKI, Nov 15 Nokia said on Tuesday it expects its primary addressable network equipment market to fall around 2 percent next year.
Nov 15 Nokia Corp
* Says to repurchase own shares in line with its capital structure optimization program
* Says board has resolved to repurchase a maximum of 575 million Nokia shares up to an equivalent of EUR 1 billion
* Says repurchases will commence at earliest after CMD on Nov 15, program and current authorization granted are valid until Dec 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
HELSINKI, Nov 15 Nokia said on Tuesday it expects its primary addressable network equipment market to fall around 2 percent next year.
* Caretrust REIT, Inc announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Tuesday net profit and revenue were up in the third quarter, boosted by strong online sales and continued promotion of its private label products.