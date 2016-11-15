BRIEF-Precise Biometrics posts 16 pct rise in net sales q/q

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics

* Q3 EBITDA increased to 6.7 million crowns ($733.3 mln) (5.4) million

* Q3 consolidated net sales increased to SEK 25.5 (18.3) million

* Says long-term revenue trend is positive, but will fluctuate from one quarter to another

* Says sales in mobile smart card solutions business area are at a lower level than originally expected

* Says fingerprint technology market expected to grow by more than 35 percent each year until 2020

($1 = 9.1368 Swedish crowns)