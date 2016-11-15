FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prochnik to adopt new strategy for online distribution channels
November 15, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Prochnik to adopt new strategy for online distribution channels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Prochnik SA :

* Adopts strategy in development of online distribution channels; strategy concerns years 2016 to 2018

* Plans to buy three entities, operators of online shops and e-commerce platforms

* To finance acquisitions from own funds and through a capital increase issuing up to 12 million new shares

* Expects the acquisitions to generate revenue in the Internet channel of around 20 million zlotys ($4.89 million) in 2017 and around 30 million zlotys in 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0922 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

