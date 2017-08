BRIEF-Lar Espana 9-month net profit rises to 46.6 mln euros

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* 9-month revenue 42.2 million euros ($45.5 million) versus 23.5 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBITDA 30.3 million euros versus 17.2 million euros year ago

* 9-month net profit 46.6 million euros versus 26.3 million euros year ago

* EPRA NAV 8.40 euros per share at end-Sept. versus 9.65 euros per share at end-Dec. 2015

* EPRA NAV 757.9 million euros at end-Sept. versus 578.0 million euros at end-Dec. 2015 Source text for Eikon:

