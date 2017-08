Nov 15 (Reuters) - Astrapak Limited :

* Aggregate consideration payable in respect of transaction is r88 million.

* Entered into an agreement to dispose of certain properties located in industrial area of Denver, Johannesburg

* Says purchase consideration will be settled in cash and will be applied by Astrapak to further reduce its level of gearing