Nov 15 (Reuters) - Zinzino AB :

* Q3 total revenue 121.3 million Swedish crowns ($13 million)versus 101.3 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 5.8 million crowns versus 5.3 million crowns year ago

* Maintains previous forecast for 2016, where estimates that total revenues will amount to between 470 million crowns to 520 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 9.1218 Swedish crowns)