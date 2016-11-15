BRIEF-Welspun India posts loss in Sept qtr

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Welspun India Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net loss 1.48 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol net sales 15.76 billion rupees

* To strengthen supply chain on EY recommendations

* Has filed 27 global patents of which nine have already been granted.

* Steps to be initiated include deployment of dedicated resource in egypt for sourcing of Egyptian cotton, increasing third party assurances

* Will continue to focus its attention on e-commerce.

* Company retains all major global clients, except for one

* To invest 6 bln rupees in carpets business

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.79 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 13.28 billion rupees

* Company is moving towards producing all the Egyptian cotton products in-house i.e., from procuring cotton to the finished product.

* Increasing its focus on the hospitality industry which has huge growth potential

* Capex will be done over 18 months spread over FY18 & FY19.

* Steps to be initiated include vendor audit and dna tests.