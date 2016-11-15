BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries signs tri-party agreement to launch malaria free India

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says Sun Pharma signing tri-party agreement to launch malaria free India

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries -agreement allows other government or private stakeholders to join Mandla project,similar project in partnership with FDEC-India

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries - ICMR, government of MP, FDEC-India sign tri-party agreement to launch malaria free India demonstration project in Mandla district

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries - project to be launched across 1,233 villages in Mandla by january 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2eVwHu4) Further company coverage: