9 months ago
BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries signs tri-party agreement to launch malaria free India
November 15, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries signs tri-party agreement to launch malaria free India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says Sun Pharma signing tri-party agreement to launch malaria free India

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries -agreement allows other government or private stakeholders to join Mandla project,similar project in partnership with FDEC-India

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries - ICMR, government of MP, FDEC-India sign tri-party agreement to launch malaria free India demonstration project in Mandla district

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries - project to be launched across 1,233 villages in Mandla by january 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2eVwHu4) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
