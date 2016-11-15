BRIEF-MS Industrie 9-month earnings after tax down 32.5 pct at 3.9 million euros

Nov 15 (Reuters) - MS Industrie AG :

* Earnings after tax in the first three quarters of 2016 in the amount of 3.9 million euros ($4.21 million) (-32.5 pct)

* It is assumed that the adjusted group turnover in 2016 will be somewhat below the level of the adjusted prior-year turnover and thus around 240 million euros

* 9-month adjusted total turnover of MS Industrie Group amounts to 185.3 million euros (previous year 187.0 million euros)

* In contrast to the forecast from 2015 annual report, the group now expects a clear decline in EBITDA, EBIT, EBT, EBIT margin and earnings per share from ordinary business for FY 2016 ($1 = 0.9257 euros)