9 months ago
BRIEF-MS Industrie 9-month earnings after tax down 32.5 pct at 3.9 million euros
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 15, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-MS Industrie 9-month earnings after tax down 32.5 pct at 3.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - MS Industrie AG :

* Earnings after tax in the first three quarters of 2016 in the amount of 3.9 million euros ($4.21 million) (-32.5 pct)

* It is assumed that the adjusted group turnover in 2016 will be somewhat below the level of the adjusted prior-year turnover and thus around 240 million euros

* 9-month adjusted total turnover of MS Industrie Group amounts to 185.3 million euros (previous year 187.0 million euros)

* In contrast to the forecast from 2015 annual report, the group now expects a clear decline in EBITDA, EBIT, EBT, EBIT margin and earnings per share from ordinary business for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
