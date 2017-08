Nov 15 (Reuters) - EZTD Inc :

* EZTD -reached settlement with SEC resolving its investigation into EZTD's sale of binary options in united states between 2011 and 2014

* EZTD - co agreed to pay $200,000 fine, to pay $1.5 million in disgorgement reflecting revenue earned when co operated binary option platform in U.S.

* EZTD -SEC's investigation concerned historical business operations