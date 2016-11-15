FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Immunomedics expands antibody-drug conjugate program to potentially address most of human cancers
November 15, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Immunomedics expands antibody-drug conjugate program to potentially address most of human cancers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc :

* Immunomedics Inc - company to expand its adc program to include liquid tumors

* Immunomedics - has also created adc targeting b-cell hematologic malignancies

* Immunomedics -new adc comprises a humanized anti-cd19 antibody, ha19, conjugated to sn-38; all three new adc patents will expire in july 2033

* Immunomedics expands antibody-drug conjugate program to potentially address most of human cancers

* Immunomedics - U.S. Patent 9,492,561 to unit for new patent family "dock-and-lock (dnl) complexes for delivery of interference rna

* Immunomedics - new patent for new patent family "dock-and-lock (dnl) complexes for delivery of interference rna expires on march 24, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
