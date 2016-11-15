FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rowan Companies Plc received notice of early termination from Repsol E&P USA Inc
November 15, 2016 / 11:35 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Rowan Companies Plc received notice of early termination from Repsol E&P USA Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Rowan Companies Plc :

* Rowan companies plc - received notice of early termination from Repsol E&P USA Inc. Under terms of drilling contract for drillship rowan renaissance

* Rowan companies - expects to continue to be paid by repsol on monthly basis through original termination date of April 22, 2017

* Rowan Companies Plc - expects to continue to be paid by repsol on a monthly basis at a rate slightly below current standby rate

* Rowan Companies Plc - company plans to reduce manning and warm stack drillship in near term.

* Rowan Companies Plc - notice of early termination from Repsol E&P USA Inc. is effective immediately Source text bit.ly/2f0fFhC Further company coverage:

