BRIEF-Forestar Group's units entered into agreement with SPP Land to sell to SPP about 26,319 acres of Timberland in Georgia for $43.4 mln

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Forestar Group Inc

* Forestar Group - Units entered deal with investment fund managed by tir to sell about 12,043 acres of Timberland in Georgia, Alabama for $23.7 million

* Forestar Group - Units entered deal with different investment fund managed by tir to sell about 20,143 acres of Timberland in Georgia for $37.4 million

* All agreements require purchase price to be paid in cash at closing, and there are no financing contingencies

* Forestar Group Inc - On Nov 9, units of co entered into agreement with SPP Land to sell to SPP about 26,319 acres of Timberland in Georgia for $43.4 million Source text: [bit.ly/2fTN6U8] Further company coverage: