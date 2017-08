Nov 15 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd :

* Accumulated gross premium income of china pacific life insurance co., ltd for period between 1 jan 2016 and 31 oct 2016 were rmb126.181 billion

* Accumulated gross premium income of china pacific property insurance co., ltd., for 1 January and 31 October rmb78.482 billion