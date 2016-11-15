BRIEF-Viking Therapeutics presents new clinical data on vk2809

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Viking Therapeutics Inc

* Viking Therapeutics presents new clinical data on VK2809 in subjects with elevated cholesterol

* Treatment with VK2809 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated at all doses studied in trial

* Statistically significant reductions in atherogenic proteins observed following 14 days of treatment

* Expect to complete ongoing phase 2 trial of VK2809 in patients with hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease in 1H17