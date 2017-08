Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mdx PCL

* transaction committee of anti-money laundering office seized assets of co and unit for amount of 100 million baht and 110 million baht respectively

* AMLO claimed that these assets were derived from the offense of the joint venture

* "even if the court orders to permanently seized those assets, there would be no impact to both the company and the subsidiary" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: