9 months ago
BRIEF-Russia's Lukoil says raises $500 million for Gissar project in Uzbekistan
#Financials
November 15, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Lukoil says raises $500 million for Gissar project in Uzbekistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Lukoil says:

* Raises $500 million in a 5-year unsecured loan at 3 month LIBOR +3.0 percent to finance the development of the Gissar group's gas condensate fields in Uzbekistan;

* Soyuzneftegaz Vostok Limited, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Lukoil, is the borrower under the loan;

* The loan is provided by the following consortium of commercial banks: Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis (France), Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Japan), UniCredit S.p.A. (Italy), VTB Bank (Deutschland) AG (Germany), ING Bank N.V. (The Netherlands), AO Raiffeisenbank (Russia) and Raiffeisen Bank International AG (Austria); Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
