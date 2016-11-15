FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-United Continental Holdings Inc reduces its capital expenditures
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings Inc reduces its capital expenditures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc :

* United continental -united currently has ratified agreements for all of its employee groups, with exception of its technicians

* United continental holdings inc - reducing capital expenditures by approximately $1 billion by 2017 -2018

* United continental holdings -expects system improvements to drive $900 million of incremental revenue by 2019

* United continental -technicians are expected to vote on their contract before end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
