9 months ago
BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages resolves to replace Cyrus Mistry as chairman of co
November 15, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages resolves to replace Cyrus Mistry as chairman of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd

* Apppointed Harish Bhat, non executive director of co, as chairman

* Says resolved to replace Mistry as chairman of co Source text: [Tata Global Beverages Limited has informed the Exchange that The Board of Directors of the Company considered the continuance of Mr. Cyrus P Mistry as Chairman of the Company at its Board Meeting held on November 15, 2016. After extensive deliberations, and keeping in view the long term interest and alignment of all stakeholders and stability of the Company, the Board of Directors resolved to replace Mr. Cyrus P Mistry as Chairman of the Company, by majority vote, with 7 out of the 10 Directors present at the Board Meeting, voting in favour of the resolution. The Board of Directors also appointed Mr. Harish Bhat - a Non-Executive Director of the Company, as the Chairman of the Company] Further company coverage:

