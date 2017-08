Nov 15 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services

* Discover Financial Services - Credit card deliquency rate at Oct-end 1.57 percent versus 1.51 percent at Sept-end - SEC filing

* Discover Financial Services - Credit card charge-off rate 1.83 percent at Oct-end versus. 1.72 percent at Sept-end Source text: (bit.ly/2f0CrFV) Further company coverage: