9 months ago
BRIEF-Harper Hygienics plans to raise capital through issue of shares
November 15, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Harper Hygienics plans to raise capital through issue of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Harper Hygienics SA :

* Its management board resolves to start works on capital increase via issue of shares through closed subscription

* Company's management's decision is due to current co's financial results affected by slower than expected commercialization of Arvell non-woven fabric

* Planned capital increase via shares issue is one of elements of commenced review of financing options that includes also financing through debt

* As part of this review, the company started discussions with the lending bank to fit the schedule of repayments of credit to the market situation and the resulting liquidity requirements

* The company to continue the process of searching for a strategic investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
