Nov 15 (Reuters) - African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd :

* Board of AEEI has approved a proposal to list its subsidiary, Premier Food & Fishing, subject to market conditions

* Should market conditions prove favourable, it is contemplated that listing will be completed in Q1 of 2017