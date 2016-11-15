FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2016 / 2:51 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Synergis updates on termination of disposal of 51 pct interest in Driven Power Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Synergis Holdings Ltd

* SP agreement is terminated with effect from date of deed of termination

* Says obligations and duties of synergis and purchaser under sp agreement are released

* Consider that termination of sp agreement have no material adverse impact on financial and operational position of synergis and hcgh, respectively

* Refers to announcement in relation to disposal of 51% interest in share capital of driven power management limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
