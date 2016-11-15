FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-GE announces expansion of Predix-based software suite
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-GE announces expansion of Predix-based software suite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :

* Announced a "significant expansion of its suite of Predix-based software for power producers, grid operators and energy managers"

* Release of Digital Power Plant software for gas, steam, nuclear plants features tools to reduce unplanned downtime by up to 5 percent

* Release of Digital Power Plant software features tools to reduce false positive alerts by up to 75 percent, reduce maintenance costs by up to 25 percent

* Also unveiled Digital Hydro Plant, a "Predix-based digital power plant solution" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.