BRIEF-GE announces expansion of Predix-based software suite

Nov 15 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :

* Announced a "significant expansion of its suite of Predix-based software for power producers, grid operators and energy managers"

* Release of Digital Power Plant software for gas, steam, nuclear plants features tools to reduce unplanned downtime by up to 5 percent

* Release of Digital Power Plant software features tools to reduce false positive alerts by up to 75 percent, reduce maintenance costs by up to 25 percent

* Also unveiled Digital Hydro Plant, a "Predix-based digital power plant solution"