UPDATE 5-Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev denies extorting $2 mln bribe
* Arrest could expose fault lines in Putin circle (Releads with denial, adds house arrest, extra context)
Nov 15 Federal National Mortgage Association :
* Fannie Mae prices $1.03 billion multifamily dus remic (FNA 2016-M12) under its GeMS program
* All classes of FNA 2016-M12 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to full and timely payment of interest and principal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arrest could expose fault lines in Putin circle (Releads with denial, adds house arrest, extra context)
NEW ORLEANS, Nov 15 Amgen Inc's potent new drug Repatha, when added to statin therapy, not only took "bad" LDL cholesterol down to extremely low levels but caused declines in artery-clogging plaque in a majority of high-risk heart patients after 18 months of treatment, according to data from a clinical trial.
Nov 15 Energy Transfer Partners LP, which is building the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, is seeking federal court intervention to finish the project without further action from the Army Corps of Engineers, which owns some of the land where it is to be built.