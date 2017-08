Nov 15 (Reuters) - Compania Levantina de Edificacion y Obras Publicas SA :

* 9-Month EBITDA 7.1 million euros ($7.6 million) versus 2.1 million euros year ago

* 9-Month revenue 24.5 million euros versus 24.3 million euros year ago

* 9-Month profit after tax 1.4 million euros

* Says court has agreed on declaration of involuntary creditors arrangement for the company's unit Inversiones Mebru

