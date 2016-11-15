BRIEF-Catasys reports Q3 loss per share of $0.13
* Q3 revenue rose 148 percent to $1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Farmer Bros. Co
* Save Farmer Bros begins process under Delaware law to obtain books and records relating to the vetting process of directors Christopher Mottern and Randy Clark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arc group announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* During month of October, 127,184 silver equivalent ounces were produced