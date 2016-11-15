FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-TJX Companies reports Q3 FY17 results
November 15, 2016 / 2:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-TJX Companies reports Q3 FY17 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Tjx Companies Inc :

* The TJX Companies, Inc. reports q3 fy17 results with comp sales up a strong 5 pct over last year's 5 pct increase

* Qtrly adjusted diluted eps of $.91

* TJX Companies Inc - estimates fiscal 2017 diluted gaap eps of $3.39 to $3.41 and adjusted eps of $3.46 to $3.48

* TJX Companies Inc - expects fiscal 2017 comparable store sales growth of approximately 4 pct

* TJX Companies Inc - movement in foreign currency exchange rates had two percentage point negative impact on consolidated net sales growth in q3

* TJX - for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the company expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $.96 to $.98

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $8.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales increased 7 pct to $8.3 billion over last year's 5 pct increase

* TJX - qtrly earnings per share $0.83

* Qtrly consolidated comparable store sales increased 5 pct

* TJX - total inventories as of october 29, 2016, were $4.4 billion, compared with $4.4 billion at the end of the third quarter last year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
