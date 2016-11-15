FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Kelso Technologies enters an exclusive technology development agreement with G & J Technologies
November 15, 2016 / 2:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kelso Technologies enters an exclusive technology development agreement with G & J Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Kelso Technologies Inc :

* Kelso Technologies Inc says has entered an exclusive technology development agreement with G & J Technologies Inc

* Kelso Technologies -agreement gives co right to patent, market, manufacture, distribute & license all specialized technologies covered under agreement

* Kelso Technologies -production planning has commenced at company's production facilities in bonham, texas and sales are expected to commence in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
