9 months ago
BRIEF-Home Depot CFO- expect to repurchase approximately $2.4 billion of outstanding shares in fourth quarter
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 4:01 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Home Depot CFO- expect to repurchase approximately $2.4 billion of outstanding shares in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc

* CEO on conf call- Buy online deliver from store remains on track to be rolled out by end of fiscal year

* CEO - "Believe home price appreciation, housing turnover, household formation and the aging housing stock in the us continue to support growth "

* Executive- Appliances had double-digit comps in q3; lumber, tools, outdoor garden, indoor garden, lighting decor and flooring were above company's average comp

* Executive- Drivers behind increase in big-ticket purchase were appliances, flooring and roofing

* Executive- Estimate the impact of storm related sales in q3 to be approximately $100 million

* Executive- Expect to repurchase approximately $2.4 billion of outstanding shares in fourth quarter

* Ceo on conf call- Online sales grew over 17% and represented 5.6% of overall sales in Q3

* Executive- transactions over $900 which represent approximately 20% of US sales were up 11.3% in Q3

* Executive- weather remained favorable throughout the quarter and extended the outdoor project selling season

* Executive- have tightened up tax provision and outstanding share forecast for full year and are lifting profit guidance

* CEO- don't see significant change in the drivers of growth in 2017

* CFO- outlook for remainder of the year reflects modest gdp growth, continued benefit from U.S. housing market and some market share gains Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
