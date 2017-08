Nov 15 (Reuters) - Centurion Finance SA :

* Sets up a new wholy-owned unit, Centurion Nieruchomosci Sp. z o.o. to diversify risk

* The new unit is to run real estate and construction investments; has capital of 20,000 zlotys ($4,850) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1215 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)