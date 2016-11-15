FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Wincor Nixdorf FY net sales up 6 pct at 2.58 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Wincor Nixdorf AG :

* FY net sales totaled 2,579 million euros ($2.77 billion), up 6 pct on the prior-year figure (2014/2015: 2,427 million euros)

* Operating profit totals 198 million euros in fiscal 2015/2016 after non-recurring items

* Having accounted for transaction costs of 54 million euros attributable to the business combination with diebold, profit for the annual period totaled 102 million euros (2014/2015: 8 million euros)

* FY operating profit, i.e., earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA), reached 194 million euros (2014/2015: 102 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

