BRIEF-GE Capital announces an offering of up to 92.2 mln shares in Moneta Money Bank

Nov 15 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* General Electric Co-Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan agreed to waive lock-up given by ge at time of previous offering in Moneta on Sept. 29,2016

* GE Capital International Holdings Limited announces an offering of up to 92.2 million shares in Moneta Money Bank

* "These shares represent approximately 18.0 per cent of the issued share capital of Moneta"

* General Electric Co - Citigroup Global Markets Ltd, Goldman Sachs,JP Morgan Securities are acting as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners

