9 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's revises global independent E&P industry outlook to positive
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's revises global independent E&P industry outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Says global independent exploration and production industry outlook revised to positive

* Revised outlook for global independent E&P industry reflects expectations that EBITDA will grow by 20 percent - 30 percent in 2017 for the sector

* Debt restructurings, bankruptcies in 2015-16 in E&P sector modestly improved sector's overall health with reduced debt balances, interest expense

* E&P companies are better positioned to maintain their borrowing bases and access capital markets to help finance their capital spending

* Projection of an annual EBITDA growth rate greater than 5 percent for global independent E&P industry indicates positive outlook for the sector

* Global E&P costs expected to remain low in 2017, owing to relentless focus on cost cutting in 2015, 2016 with significant structural improvements

* Debt and leverage in the sector remain high and will be a drag on the recovery of the global independent E&P industry Source text: bit.ly/2eC0M6o

