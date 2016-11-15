FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UCB says head-to-head study of Cimzia and Humira did not meet primary endpoints
November 15, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-UCB says head-to-head study of Cimzia and Humira did not meet primary endpoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - UCB SA :

* The Lancet publishes first head-to-head study of Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) and Humira (adalimumab) in bio-naïve rheumatoid arthritis patients

* Study did not meet its primary endpoints for superiority, demonstrating no statistically significant difference in efficacy between Cimzia and Humira in combination with MTX

* Data from study demonstrated that switching between these anti-TNFS without a wash-out period was beneficial to some patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
