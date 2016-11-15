FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-TJX Cos says expects Q4 consol sales $9.3 bln-$9.4 bln - conf call
November 15, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-TJX Cos says expects Q4 consol sales $9.3 bln-$9.4 bln - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Tjx Companies Inc

* TJX cos executive - sees Q4 consol sales $9.3 billion-$9.4 billion, guidance assumes 2 percent negative impact to revenue due to translational foreign exchange - conf call

* TJX cos executive - continue to anticipate buying back $1.5 bln to $2 bln of TJX stock this year - conf call

* TJX cos executive - co's research shows millennial shoppers make up biggest percentage of co's new customers in the U.S. - conf call

* TJX cos executive - there clearly could be some pressure for foreign exchange next year, primarily with British pound impact on Europe business - conf call Further company coverage:

