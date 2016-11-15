FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Terraform Global Operating launches consent solicitation related to senior notes
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Terraform Global Operating launches consent solicitation related to senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc :

* Terraform Global Inc - subsidiary launched solicitation of consents from holders of its 9.75% senior notes due 2022

* Terraform Global Inc - solicitation of consents to obtain waivers relating to certain reporting covenants under indenture dated as of august 5, 2015

* Terraform Global Operating, Llc launches consent solicitation related to senior notes

* Terraform Global Inc - consent solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

