BRIEF-Terraform Global Operating launches consent solicitation related to senior notes

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc :

* Terraform Global Inc - subsidiary launched solicitation of consents from holders of its 9.75% senior notes due 2022

* Terraform Global Inc - solicitation of consents to obtain waivers relating to certain reporting covenants under indenture dated as of august 5, 2015

* Terraform Global Operating, Llc launches consent solicitation related to senior notes

* Terraform Global Inc - consent solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 22, 2016