9 months ago
BRIEF-Sunopta Inc CEO Hendrik Jacobs resigns from post
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sunopta Inc CEO Hendrik Jacobs resigns from post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - SunOpta Inc :

* SunOpta Inc - Hendrik Jacobs, president and chief executive officer of company resigned from his position as CEO - sec filing

* SunOpta Inc- Katrina L. Houde, a member of board, began serving as company s interim CEO on November 11, 2016

* SunOpta Inc- Alan Murray, chairman of board resigned from his position as chairman of board and as a member of board on November 9, 2016

* SunOpta Inc- Houde will serve as interim CEO until board s election of a new, permanent CEO

* SunOpta Inc- Dean Hollis appointed as chairman of board Source text (bit.ly/2fVo6Mh) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
