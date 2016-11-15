FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Equity One may be required to pay Regency termination fee of $150 mln
November 15, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Equity One may be required to pay Regency termination fee of $150 mln

Reuters Staff

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Equity One Inc :

* Equity one - upon termination of merger agreement under certain circumstances, co may be required to pay regency termination fee of $150 million - sec filing

* Equity one- if deal is terminated due to failure of stockholders to approve deal, co will have to to reimburse regency for deal expenses upto $45 million

* Equity one - upon termination of merger agreement under certain circumstances, regency may be required to pay company a termination fee of $240 million Source text (bit.ly/2fegNvM) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
