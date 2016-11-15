FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Highlight Communications 9-month sales up 20.5 pct at CHF 278.4 million
November 15, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Highlight Communications 9-month sales up 20.5 pct at CHF 278.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Highlight Communications AG :

* 9-month consolidated sales rose by 20.5 pct to 278.4 million Swiss francs ($278.09 million)

* Previous forecast for consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of between 18 million and 20 million francs remains unchanged

* 9-month consolidated net profit of 11.5 million Swiss francs at previous year's level

* 9-month EBIT of 19.4 million francs was lower than in previous year's period (23.0 million francs)

* Is now expecting to generate consolidated sales of between 410 million and 430 million francs in 2016 as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0011 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

